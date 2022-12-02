Soccer-South Korea v Portugal teams
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:17 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Portugal on Friday.
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Aramco Affiliate S-Oil To Build One Of World’s Largest Petrochemical Crackers In South Korea
South Korea's Yoon says Saudi Arabia is key partner for economy, energy security
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea military says
From COP27 to Portugal, Brazil's Lula on mission to improve foreign ties
Portugal's public sector workers strike over pay as living costs soar