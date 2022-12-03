Assam CM announces additional Rs 5 crore grant for Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

Left Menu

The Assam CM informed in a tweet that he discussed a plan of action to strengthen the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:01 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing the meeting (Photo/Himanta Biswa Sarma twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced additional Rs 5 crore grant to Assam Agitation Welfare Trust during a meeting at Janata Bhawan office in Guwahati. "With the addition of another Rs 5 crores, as per CM's directive, it would have a total of Rs 10 crores at its disposal," informed the CMO.

Besides this, CM directed officials for the maintenance of an online database of all martyrs, firing victims and other seriously injured persons in the Assam Agitation. The Assam CM informed in a tweet that he discussed a plan of action to strengthen the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust.

"Discussed a plan of action to strengthen Assam Agitation Welfare Trust. Constituted with a fund of Rs 5 crores, the Trust will get additional Rs 5 crores from our Government. The whole amount will be used to assist families of martyrs and victims of Assam Agitation through the Government welfare schemes," he said in a tweet. He also informed about his direction to the Assam Agitation Department for the online database.

"Also directed the Implementation of Assam Agitation Department to make arrangements for maintaining an online database of all martyrs, firing victims and other seriously injured persons in the Assam Agitation," he said in a subsequent tweet. Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM received an interim report of the commission for review and assessment of problems of Satra land at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The 3-member commission, with Amguri Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pradeep Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia as members, was formed as per a Cabinet resolution last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

