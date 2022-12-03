Left Menu

Govt engineer in Bihar arrested for taking bribe, raids followed

After the arrest, the authorities raided his residence where cash worth Rs 1 crore was recovered.

Vigilance raids in Patna, cash found (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Vigilance authorities in Patna arrested Sanjit Kumar, the executive engineer in the Building Construction Department while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 200,000, sources told ANI. After the arrest, the authorities raided his residence where cash worth Rs 1 crore was recovered.

Another bag full of 500 and 2000 rupee notes was found. It is estimated that the total value of money in that bag could be around Rs 2 crore. Some property papers including bank accounts too were found during the raids.

After night-long raids, the same is being continued even today. (ANI)

