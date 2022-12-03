Prisoners in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Jail acquiring digital knowledge

In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Jail, convicted and undertrial prisoners who have been cut off from the mainstream of society due to crime are acquiring digital knowledge which will help them become self-reliant. Computer classes were started in the Sitapur district Jail with the help of the Technical and Industrial Training Institute, the sources said. They added, "Right now, a batch of 38 educated prisoners is being imparted digital knowledge in the jail, which is having a good effect".

As per sources, the training will last for three months and to inculcate computer knowledge in the inmates, training is being imparted by a teacher from the institute as well as a teacher who is currently lodged in the jail. Informing about the opportunities being provided to the inmates, the jail source further asserted, "At present, there are about 1800 prisoners in the district jail, who are being linked to some form of employment by the jail authority".

The Jail Superintendent Suresh Kumar Singh talking to ANI about the initiative stated, "While on one hand, the prisoners are becoming proficient after getting computer education, on the other hand, other prisoners in jail are very excited to get digital knowledge". He further informed, "With the help of a Lucknow-based institute, the first batch of computer classes has started in the jail, in which there are 38 prisoners. The effort has paid well and other prisoners in the jail are also very excited about the classes".

Hoping for a better future for the inmates, Singh said, "Our aim is to make these prisoners proficient with computer knowledge so they can find themselves some employment after they get out of prison". (ANI)

