Bengal: Workers heading to rally attacked, 1 missing, many detained, claims BJP

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader 150 women members of the party were also attacked while over 100 cars were vandalised.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 23:42 IST
Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bengal Assembly Suvendy Adhikari on Saturday alleged that about 20,000 party workers, heading for a public meeting in East Midnapore district, were attacked and stopped by the Trinamool Congress government

"Over 100 cars were broken and 150 women workers were attacked. Over 50 of our women members were seriously injured. Of them, 6 had to be admitted to a hospital and one is missing. About 20,000 workers, including our MLA Umika Rai, were stopped," he said. The Bengal LoP further alleged that some members were framed in 'false cases' and detained.

"Some of our members have even been detained. Framing our members in false cases has been the norm for the ruling party here. This is not acceptable in a democratic country. Our district president will try to resolve matters," Adhikari added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

