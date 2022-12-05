Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia has launched new missile attack

Ukraine said Russia had unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Monday, and air alerts blared in many parts of the country. Sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across much of Ukraine in what officials described as the latest in a wave of Russian missile strikes.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:17 IST
Ukraine says Russia has launched new missile attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine said Russia had unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Monday, and air alerts blared in many parts of the country.

Sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across much of Ukraine in what officials described as the latest in a wave of Russian missile strikes. "Missile have already been launched," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

There was no immediate word of any damage or casualties. "Don't ignore the alarm," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield, causing major power outages as winter sets in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022