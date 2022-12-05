Gujarat sees 58.80 pc polling in second phase till 5 pm

Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 58.80 per cent till 5 pm in the second phase of assembly elections for 93 seats in the state on Monday. The state had witnessed 50.51 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

According to Election Commission data, Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 per cent, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.57 per cent. Gandhinagar witnessed a 59.14 per cent voter turnout, Anand recorded a voter turnout of 59.04 per cent, Arvalli 60.18 per cent, Banaskantha 65.65 per cent, Chhotaudepur 62.04 per cent, Dahod 55.80 per cent and Kheda 62.65 per cent.

Mahesana recorded a voter turnout of 61.01 per cent, Mahisagar 54.26 per cent, Panchmahal 62.03 per cent, Patan 57.28 and Vadodara 58 per cent. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed to facilitate the second phase of polling.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. Voting was held in 89 constituencies in the first phase. Votes will be counted on December 8. (ANI)

