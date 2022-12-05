Soccer-Japan v Croatia teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup last 16 match between Japan and Croatia on Monday:

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Daizen Maeda

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Barisic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Bruno Petkovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)