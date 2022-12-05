Left Menu

Amritsar: BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recover 2kg heroin and 100 gm opium

Two packets of heroin with 1 kg heroin in each and 100 gm of opium were recovered.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:54 IST
Amritsar: BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recover 2kg heroin and 100 gm opium
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2 kg heroin and 100 gm opium on Monday after it shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar.

The BSF soldiers were deployed on the international border and observed one drone entering India from Pakistan. After that, the soldiers shot three bullets at the drone and put it down, informed Jasbir Singh, Commandant BSF.

Two packets of heroin with 1 kg heroin in each, and 100 gm of opium were recovered, the BSF informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022