Amritsar: BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recover 2kg heroin and 100 gm opium

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2 kg heroin and 100 gm opium on Monday after it shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar.

The BSF soldiers were deployed on the international border and observed one drone entering India from Pakistan. After that, the soldiers shot three bullets at the drone and put it down, informed Jasbir Singh, Commandant BSF.

Two packets of heroin with 1 kg heroin in each, and 100 gm of opium were recovered, the BSF informed. (ANI)

