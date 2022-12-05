Left Menu

Vizhinjam violence: Kerala HC dismisses PIL seeking NIA probe

Kerala High Court dismissed a PIL seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the incident of violence that led to the burning of a police station recently at Vizhinjam.

Kerala High Court dismissed a PIL seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the incident of violence that led to the burning of a police station recently at Vizhinjam. On the plea, Court asked on what basis the petitioner was asking for an NIA investigation within days of the case being filed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar dismissed the PIL filed by Gopakumaran Nair. While dismissing the plea, Court observed that "there was no need for the NIA to investigate the case at present. It has been a few days since the police registered the case. In this case, there is no need to transfer the case to central agencies. Whether the petitioner knew what the NIA Act was or not. Under what circumstances this case should be handed over to NIA?"

The demand of the petitioner is that all the people who participated in the protests should be impleaded in the case. As a reply to this demand, Court asked that if ten thousand people participated in the protest, ten thousand people could be impleaded in the case.

Court also observed that "only those who directly participated in the violent incidents will be accused in the case. How to involve everyone?" (ANI)

