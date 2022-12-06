Left Menu

Karthigai Deepam Chariot festival held in Madurai

The Karthigai Deepam Chariot festival was held at Tiruparangunram in Madurai after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:04 IST
Karthigai Deepam Chariot festival held in Madurai
Karthigai Deepam Chariot festival held in Madurai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karthigai Deepam Chariot festival was held at Tiruparangunram in Madurai after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of devotees participated in the chariot festival.

Karthigai Deepam festival started with flag hoisting on November 28 and today is the main day with a chariot ride carrying idols of Gods. A lamp will be lit on the top of Tiruparangunram hill at 6 pm today. This is one of the most important festivals in Madurai which many devotees attend.

According to the website of Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu celebrates Karthigai Deepam as the traditional festival. It is a very old festival and is also celebrated in the neighboring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This festival is very important among the Tamils. Karthigai Deepam is very old and people from long back have been associated to this auspicious occasion. The actual history may not be clearly stated in the scriptures but some citations have been found in the ancient writings.

One can find a reference to this festival of lights in the the age old literature of Tamils known as Ahananuru, a collection of poems. It is one of the great books of Sangam literature that talks about the happenings between 200 BC and 300 AD. Avaiyyar, renowned woman of Sangam age also mentions about karthigai Deepam in her poems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022