At least 10 tankers of Kazakh oil face Bosphorus delays - sources

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:40 IST
At least 10 tankers of Kazakh oil face Bosphorus delays - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 tankers carrying Kazakh CPC crude face delays exiting Turkey's Bosphorus strait in the wake of a Dec. 5 European Union shipping services ban on Tuesday, industry sources told Reuters.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the vessels clustered north of the strait and indicate they loaded oil at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

