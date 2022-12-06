At least 10 tankers of Kazakh oil face Bosphorus delays - sources

At least 10 tankers carrying Kazakh CPC crude face delays exiting Turkey's Bosphorus strait in the wake of a Dec. 5 European Union shipping services ban on Tuesday, industry sources told Reuters.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the vessels clustered north of the strait and indicate they loaded oil at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

