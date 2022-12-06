Left Menu

Oil tanker clears Turkish shipping logjam with Russian insurance letter - document

This has led already at least 20 oil tankers backed up in the Turkish straits as they do not have the right paperwork. Turkish authorities introduced new requirements, which came into effect on Dec. 1, in which every ship must have insurance cover in place for all circumstances when sailing through Turkish waters or when calling at ports.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:40 IST
Oil tanker clears Turkish shipping logjam with Russian insurance letter - document

A letter provided by Russian insurer Ingosstrakh enabled the first oil tanker to sail through Turkish waters in recent days after tougher regulations were imposed by Turkish authorities, a document showed. This has led already at least 20 oil tankers backed up in the Turkish straits as they do not have the right paperwork.

Turkish authorities introduced new requirements, which came into effect on Dec. 1, in which every ship must have insurance cover in place for all circumstances when sailing through Turkish waters or when calling at ports. Ingosstrakh provided the requirements for the Liberia flagged Vladimir Tikhonov tanker, which included insurance for pollution risks throughout the period in Turkish waters, according to a letter issued to the authorities on Nov. 29 by the insurer and seen by Reuters.

The world's leading Western ship insurers say they are unable to provide cover for all circumstances, arguing they cannot be liable for payouts if, for instance, there are sanctions breaches with a ship's cargo. Vladimir Tikhonov completed sailing through the Bosphorus on Dec. 3, ship tracking data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022