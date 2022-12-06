India-Bangladesh agree to deepen, strengthen mutual cooperation in 18th Joint working group meet

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI) India-Bangladesh on Tuesday agreed to deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation on security and border-related issues in the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management. The two countries reiterated their commitment in the two-day meeting of the 18th JWG which concluded on Tuesday.

"Both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to deepen further and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border-related issues," a Home Ministry statement said. Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the International Border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were also discussed in the meeting held here in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Piyush Goyal led the Indian delegation, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Bangladesh Government delegation was led by A.K. Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Bangladesh. This Additional Secretary level meeting which, officials said, is a preparatory event to a Home Secretary level talks between India and Bangladesh in the run-up.

The 17th Home Secretary level talks between India and Bangladesh and the meeting of the Joint Working Group between the two countries were held in Dhaka on November 16-17, 2015 to discuss the security and border management-related issues. (ANI)

