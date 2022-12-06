Raipur: Court grants 4-day ED custody to CM aide in 'money laundering case'

A court of Ajay Singh Rajput in Raipur on Tuesday granted four-day custody of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Soumya Chaurasia to ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The court also extended the judicial custody of the other accused Suryakant Tiwari, Sameer Vishnoi, Laxmikant Tiwari and Sunil Agarwal till December 10.

ED Lawyer Saurabh Pandey said the four accused, who were already on judicial remand, were produced before the court along with Deputy Secretary Chaurasia on Tuesday. "We were asked by the court to record the statement of the accused on December 3 and 4. When we recorded their statements in jail and checked various documents. We have to investigate the context of certain details pertaining to the case. So during the hearing, we requested the court to extend their judicial custody for further investigation," Pandey said, adding that the court accepted our arguments and extended the judicial custody till December 10.

Pandey added, "During Chaurasia's interrogation, many facts came to light. We demanded her custody for further investigation. The court accepted our argument and granted four-day custody to ED." The next hearing into the matter will be held on December 10. (ANI)

