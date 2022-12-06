DPS Rohini loses recognition over non-compliance with fee hike rules

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education on Tuesday suspended the recognition of Delhi Public School, Sector-24, Rohini for non-compliance with fee hike rules. The Delhi government's Directorate of Education, in its order has noted that the admission process in the DPS-Rohini, for the academic session 2023-24 will not be possible.

Notably, after the complaints of fee hikes, the Directorate had given notice to the privately-run DPS, "whose reply was not satisfactory", as per the Press release, after which the Directorate of Education issued an order to cancel the recognition of the school. According to the order, the school will be allowed to complete the 2022-23 session, the cancellation of recognition will not affect the children studying now.

As per the order, after the current academic session, the children will be admitted to another school within the DPS society, or to the nearest government school with the parent's consent. The directorate in its order has also instructed the school management "to refund the increased fees paid by parents with immediate effect".

"The teaching and non-teaching staff of DPS-Rohini will have to be adjusted in other institutions of the DPS Society", the order further instructed. The suspension comes in the wake of alleged violations of rules and regulations by the school management and the increase of fees.

Notably, In 2016, the Delhi High Court ordered all private schools to which the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted land not increase the fees on their own. The permission of the education department will have to be taken before increasing the fees. According to the government, DPS Rohini is built on DDA land. The land was given on the condition, that if the school has to increase the fees, it will have to take permission from the education department. But it is alleged that ignoring this order, the school management increased the fees during the session 2020-2021.

Challenging this decision, the parents of the children moved the high court. After the HC order, and not getting a satisfactory answer from the school management, the schools's recognition was cancelled. (ANI)

