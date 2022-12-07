Exit poll survey of Gujarat elections will impact Karnataka too, says CM Bommai

The exit-poll survey of Gujarat Assembly elections has indicated a full majority for BJP and it will have an impact on Karnataka also, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "This will have a very positive impact on Karnataka as the people here are pro-BJP. The result will boost the morale of our workers and we are going to increase at least 3-5 per cent of our votes because of this," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai said in 2023, BJP will come to power here one hundred per cent. Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary in Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday, he said, "People support good governance and development works but will not support lies and politically motivated accusations. The BJP will record a landslide victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The entire nation is supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a positive development and people's mandate for good governance. The BJP is returning to power for the 7th consecutive time, which shows PM Modi's leadership and the people's faith in the governance."

The exit polls predicted that the BJP is on course to a handsome victory in Gujarat and could create a record in terms of seats won. They also predicted that AAP will open its account in the Gujarat assembly and will finish third behind the Congress and BJP. On the cancellation of Maharashtra Ministers' visit to Belagavi, Bommi said this has nothing to do with the election.

He said that the Maharashtra leaders have been nurturing this Karnataka-Maharashtra border row for a long time. "I have told them there will be reactions on both sides of this controversy but we must not disturb the cordial relationship between the two states. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter and we are confident of winning this legal battle as their stand has been constitutionally valid. We don't have any political angle in this or intend to create any new controversy. The government is committed to protecting our border and people, and also taking care of the Kannadigas living in Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala," he added.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer predominantly 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter. However, the matter has remained pending to this day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)