India receiving G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity: PM Modi

Before the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity. Addressing media persons before the start of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, "It's the first day of Winter Session. This session is important because we met before 15th August. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th August and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20."

"The manner in which India has made a space in global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platform, at a time like this, India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity," PM Modi said. "This G20 Summit is not only a diplomatic event, but it is also an opportunity to showcase India's capability to the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capability to the world," he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

The winter session of the Parliament will begin on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days. The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)