Kerala HC closes contempt case in Vizhinjam port protests

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a contempt case alleging wilful disobedience of an order granting police protection to employees and workers of Vizhinjam port for free ingress and egress to the construction site. The case was closed after the State Government informed the court that the protest at Vizhinjam has been called off.

The Single Bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman posted the plea for police protection on Monday. The pleas were submitted by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd and Howe Engineering Projects seeking security for their employees and property from protesters.

The court on August 26, directed the Kerala Police to ensure the maintenance of law and order at the construction site of Vizhinjam port. On Tuesday, the Vizhinjam port protests were called off after the final discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the sources, the state government has agreed to provide a rent of Rs 5,500 for those who lose their habitat and subsidies for fuel for boats and complete the ongoing rehabilitation in a year. The fishermen had been protesting against the Adani port project, alleging that it was not a natural port and that if one goes inside, they could see huge sand dunes dredged from the sea piled up.

On Sunday, the fishermen's protest turned violent as the Vizhinjam police arrested five protesters for allegedly blocking trucks in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to a scuffle. However, four of the five protesters were released later. The Vizhinjam police informed on Sunday that they had registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks. (ANI)

