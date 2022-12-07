Left Menu

Himachal: Two persons nabbed with heroin in Shimla

Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:20 IST
Himachal: Two persons nabbed with heroin in Shimla
Arrested persons by Shimla Police. Image Credit: ANI
Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession on Wednesday.

According to the police, 20.20 gm Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi.

A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act at PS West. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

