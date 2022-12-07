Himachal: Two persons nabbed with heroin in Shimla
Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession on Wednesday.
ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession on Wednesday.
According to the police, 20.20 gm Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi.
A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act at PS West. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
SC notice to Centre, Delhi government on Sukesh Chandrashekhar's plea to shift him from Mandoli jail
Delhi air quality improves to 'Poor' category with overall AQI at 286
Woman with gender dyphoria clinically transforms into man after gender surgery at Delhi hospital
High Court dismisses with costs PIL to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI.