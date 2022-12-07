Left Menu

No separate data of mob lynching maintained by NCRB, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that three terrorist incidents occurred in the country this year.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:37 IST
No separate data of mob lynching maintained by NCRB, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that three terrorist incidents occurred in the country this year. While addressing the upper house, Rai said "Three terrorist incidents occurred one each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka this year (till November 2022). No security force or state personnel and civilians lost their lives in these terrorist incidents in the hinterland of the country".

The Union MoS also informed that the 'Crime in India' report published by NCRB uses crime data as provided by all States and UTs, under various crime heads which are defined under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws. "There was no separate data for mob lynching maintained by NCRB," he said.

The BJP leader also gave a year-wise breakdown of the number of cases related to communal and religious rioting. "As per NCRB data, details of cases registered under Communal/Religious Rioting during the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 are 723, 512,438,857,378," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022