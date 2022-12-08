J-K Police attach property falling within ambit of 'proceeds of terrorism' in Awantipora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a house falling within the ambit of 'proceeds of terrorism' in Awantipora, officials said on Wednesday. "On August 19/20, 2021, Police in Awantipora received information through reliable sources regarding presence of a group of terrorists in the house of Ahmad Najar son of Mohd Najar resident of Danak Mohala Khrew who are conspiring to carry out terror act in the area," said police.

Accordingly, a joint cordon and search operation was launched along with Army (50RR) and CRPF (185 Bn). When the cordon was being laid, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the operational party with the intent to kill the police/security forces. The fire was effectively retaliated leading to an encounter. The police said during the gun-battle, the terrorists by taking advantage of darkness managed to move into the house of Ghulam Nabi Najar, which is located adjacent to the initial target house.

"Subsequently the terrorists were zeroed down and again the firefight erupted between the Police/security forces and hiding terrorists, which led to successful elimination of two terrorists," it said. The police further said that from the site of the encounter, two bodies of slain terrorists were recovered, who were later identified as Musaib Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Muzamil Ahmad Rather son of Nazir Ahmad Rather resident of Chakoora Pulwama.

"During the course of the investigation, the involvement of Nizam-ud-Din Najar son of Ahmad Najar resident of Danik Mohalla Khrew came to fore for providing of intentional harbouring and logistic support to the neutralized terrorists and was accordingly arrested in the instant case on August 21, 2021, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 19 and 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which were invoked in the instant case,"t he police said. The police said that accordingly, the process under Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for attachment of the house used by the involved accused for intentional harbouring of the accused was initiated and submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) for accord of prior approval and was accorded by the competent authority.

"In pursuance to the said order and the powers conferred upon investigating officer under Section 25 UA(P) Act of 1967 property (residential house belonging to Gh Ahmad Najar son of Gh Mohd Najar resident of Danak Mohala Khrew was attached," it said. "The general public is once again requested to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists or terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)