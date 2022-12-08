Left Menu

Padma awardee Manohar Devadoss passed away in Chennai

Renowned Indian artist, writer and Padma awardee Shri Manohar Devadoss passed away on Wednesday in Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:31 IST
Padma awardee Manohar Devadoss passed away in Chennai
Renowned Indian artist, writer and Padma Shri awardee Manohar Devadoss, passed away on Wednesday in Chennai. He was 86 years old. Manohar Devadoss was well-known for his paintings of traditional buildings. He was awarded the Padma Shri (2020), India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his inspirational work in Art and Charity. He died yesterday in Chennai after suffering from retinitis pigmentosa.

Manohar Devadoss painted the landmarks of Madurai beautifully such as temple areas, streets, famous buildings, the Vaigai river, many iconic and historical places. Those pieces of art became symbolic of the cultural heritage of Madurai. Manohar was a versatile genius. He used to think of himself as a man of the soil. He was an unmatched painter who achieved heights despite his visual impairment. He wrote a number of books. He also devoted himself to humanitarian causes.

In a condolence message issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous painter and writer 'Padma Shri' Manohar Devadoss (86) passed away due to natural causes while suffering from retinal disease." He further added, "I express my deepest condolences to all the friends, relatives and people of Madurai who are deeply saddened by the demise of Manohar Devadoss". (ANI)

