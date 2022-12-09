Punjab: 4 including cop booked for illegal mining in Ferozepur

As many as four people were booked in connection with an illegal mining case in Ferozepur, said police. The list of accused also involves an inspector of Mallanwala police station.

"FIR registered against four people including an inspector of Mallanwala police station in connection to an illegal mining case," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fateh Singh Brar. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

