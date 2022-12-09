Left Menu

Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing

The 28-year-old, who is dismembering Shraddha's body and storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:37 IST
Aftab Poonawalla, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials. The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates. One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.

According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell. Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions. Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

