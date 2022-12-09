Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab produced in Court through VC, gets 14-day judicial custody extension

Left Menu

Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing (VC).

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:23 IST
Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing (VC). Aaftab is the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Link Magistrate Sana Khan extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days after hearing the submissions of Delhi police in chamber proceedings. He is likely to be produced on December 23. Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody and submitted that investigations were underway.

Earlier, he was remanded to judicial custody on November 26 for 13 days. During an earlier hearing, the court had asked Aaftab about his well-being and the use of 3rd-degree measures by the police.

Aaftab told the court that he is fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also appreciated the police and said no 3rd-degree measures have been used. According to legal aid counsel Abinash Kumar, Aaftab had told the court that the victim used to provoke him and whatever happened, happened in the heat of the moment. The counsel told off camera.

During the hearing, Aaftab also said that he has difficulty recalling the incident as he is new to all these places. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on November 18, had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused Aaftab. (ANI)

