Freak accident at UP meat factory kills 2

Police have identified the victims as Faizul Ali, a resident of Assam and Fazil Ali who hails from Ganj, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:51 IST
Representational pic. Image Credit: ANI
Two workers were killed in a freak accident at an export meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police said. According to Ashok Shukla, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rampur, "The incident occurred when two-three workers rushed to save another worker after he accidentally fell into the waste management hub of the meat factory. Unfortunately, two died trying to rescue the third."

Police have identified the victims as Faizul Ali, a resident of Assam and Fazil Ali who hails from Ganj, Uttar Pradesh. The police rushed two other injured workers to Cosmos hospital in Moradabad. Both are residents of Kotwali, Ganj.

'We have sent a police inspector to the hospital to get a report from the injured workers about the cause of the incident," SP added. The report was still awaited. We will start our investigation once we receive it, he said. "Our priority is to save their lives at the moment," Shukla added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

