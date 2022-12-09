Left Menu

Anglo American Platinum cuts 2023/24 production forecast

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:07 IST
Representative image

Anglo American Platinum has cut its production forecast for 2023 and 2024 due to lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and lower volumes from Amandelbult, although 2022 output remains within target, the company said on Friday.

Amplats said refined PGM output for 2023 and 2024 is now expected to be between 3.6 million and 4 million ounces, lower than the initial guided range of between 3.8 million and 4.2 million ounces for 2023 and 4.1 million and 4.5 million ounces in 2024.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

