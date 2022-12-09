Left Menu

Mathura court sentences rapist to death in 57 days

The crime took place in the second week of October and the sentencing took place on December 9.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:33 IST
Mathura court sentences rapist to death in 57 days
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mathura court on Friday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh as it completed a fast-track hearing in less than two months. The convict, 30-year-old Satish, a resident of Saunkh Road in the Kotwali area was sentenced within 57 days for the crime committed in the second week of October.

He had raped the 10-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, after taking her to his home on the pretext of feeding her 'Bhandara' (community feeding). Satish had thrown away her body in the forest after strangulation.

The body was later recovered from the forested area in front of PMV Polytechnic College. As per the sources, the police produced 20 witnesses in connection with the case.

"On November 24, the testimony of 10 witnesses was completed. The hearing of the case was completed by November 25 and the DNA report was awaited, which was produced in the court on December 5," the sources confirmed. Based on the reports the court completed the hearing and pronounced judgment Friday. The convict has also confessed to the crime, the police sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022