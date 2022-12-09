UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
The British public's expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey. Central bankers watch surveys of inflation expectations closely for signs that people and businesses expect above-target inflation to become entrenched, influencing wage-bargaining and pricing strategies - though not all officials are convinced the data offer a meaningful guide to future behaviour.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British public's expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
Central bankers watch surveys of inflation expectations closely for signs that people and businesses expect above-target inflation to become entrenched, influencing wage-bargaining and pricing strategies - though not all officials are convinced the data offer a meaningful guide to future behaviour. Friday's survey showed that the public's expectation for inflation in the next one to two years rose to 3.4% in November from 3.2% in August, matching a May reading which was the highest since November 2013.
British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, more than five times the BoE's 2% target. Net public satisfaction with the job the BoE is doing in controlling inflation fell to -12, its lowest since the survey began in 1999, down from -7 in August.
Not all the survey measures were so negative, however. Expectations for inflation in five years' time rose to 3.3% in November from 3.1%, but were below May's two-and-a-half year peak of 3.5% and not much above their long-run average of 3.2%.
Expectations for inflation over the year ahead declined to 4.8% from August's record-high 4.9%. In September, Britain's government announced measures to limit future rises in household energy bills.
Some other measures of inflation expectations have shown more of a decline in expectations than the BoE survey. A survey by Citi and YouGov
, conducted on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, showed inflation expectations for five to 10-years' time had fallen to 3.9% in November from a peak of 4.8% in August. The BoE survey took place from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, just after the BoE raised rates by three quarters of a percentage point to 3%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- YouGov
- Citi
- the Bank of England
- Britain
ALSO READ
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
British nurses to stage first strikes on Dec. 15, 20
British foreign minister unveils more winter aid on Kyiv trip
British transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union
Tesco and Aldi provide extra 26.4 mln pounds to support British egg industry