France has definitively dropped EDF's "Hercules" restructuring plan - Le Maire
France has definitively shelved plans for a restructuring of the state-controlled nuclear power group EDF, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
"Hercules has been dropped and we will not go back on it," Le Maire said during a visit of the Penly nuclear site in northern France.
