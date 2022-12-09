"India entered into mainstream and now producing INS Vikrant..." Rajnath Singh lauds Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements since adopting a self-reliant initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Addressing the Agenda Aajtak Conclave 2022, Union Defence Minister said, "India has joined the mainstream of manufacturing and is now producing indigenous aircraft carriers such as INS Vikrant."

"The Government's focus is on increasing the participation of the private sector for their as well as the nation's growth while inviting foreign companies to 'Make in India, Make for the World," the Minister said in the media conclave. Singh also stated that the issuance of positive indigenisation lists of over 3,700 items including components/Line Replacement Units for DPSUs and 310 other defence-related items had been issued by the Ministry of Defence to promote self-reliance.

"Due to the Government's efforts, defence exports have now crossed Rs 14,000 crore, as compared to Rs 900 crore in 2014. He exuded confidence that by 2023, defence exports will cross Rs 19,000 crore and we are well on course to achieve the target of Rs 25,000 crore worth of exports by 2025," he added. Referring to 'Operation Ganga' which was launched to evacuate over 22,500 Indians from conflict-hit Ukraine, Rajnath Singh said, it was made possible after the Prime Minister spoke with the Presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the US. He termed it as a testament to the credibility and acceptance of Narendra Modi all over the world as a global leader.

To the Prime Minister's vision for the welfare of the nation, Rajnath Singh said that, under Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become the fifth largest economy with a GDP of USD 3.5 trillion in the last 8.5 years. "Before 2014, India was among the 'Fragile Five' nations, a word coined by an investment firm, Morgan Stanley. Today, we have moved out of that category and joined the 'Fabulous Five' economies of the world," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)