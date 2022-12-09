BJP member introduces private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code in RS; opposition members seek its withdrawal

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Friday strongly opposed the introduction of a private member's bill to bring the Uniform Civil Code. Members from CPI-M, CPI, DMK, Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party and NCP were among those who opposed the introduction of 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' by BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena and urged him to withdraw it.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was in the Chair when the bill was introduced The bill seeks to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The bill was later introduced following a division with 63 "ayes", 23 noes and no abstention. The proposal concerning Uniform Civil Code is intended to have uniform personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav later said the bill is 'unconstitutional'. "The Opposition in Rajya Sabha today strongly voiced its misgivings over the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020. It is unconstitutional. The educational, cultural, and religious rights of minorities come under fundamental rights of the constitution," he said.

"The introduction of the UCC Bill can trigger unrest. If the Centre wants to divide the country, it can bring the Bill," he added. The BJP had talked of UCC in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The UCC was also a party of BJP manifestoes for the recent Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days. (ANI)

