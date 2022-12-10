Left Menu

Delhi: Toddler's body found inside toilet in Jhilmil Industrial area

In a shocking incident, a body of a three-year-old child was found inside a toilet in Delhi, said police officials.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, the body of a 3-year-old child was found inside a public toilet in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Friday. The boy's body was found in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), a call was received about a child found lying inside the public toilet. A police team that rushed to the spot found the child's undergarment, a packet of biscuits and some money near his body.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, Delhi Police said. "The cause of the death is not clear. There are no visible external injuries on the child's body or no strangulation marks. We have to await the postmortem result," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

