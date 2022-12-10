Left Menu

Widespread light to moderate rainfall forecast for Karnataka

The entire state is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, while North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience light rainfall on December 11.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 11:47 IST
Widespread light to moderate rainfall forecast for Karnataka
Rainfall forecast. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over south interior Karnataka on December 10. The intensity of rainfall is very likely to decrease over south Interior Karnataka on December 11.

However, the rainfall belt is very likely to shift over north Interior Karnataka on December 11. Taking to Twitter the weather forecasting agency said, "Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over SIK districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Malnad & NIK districts and dry weather likely to prevail over Coastal districts. Widespread light to moderate rains is likely over the BBMP area".

The entire state is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, while North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience light rainfall on December 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022