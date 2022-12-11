Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Baldevpura village in Bundi, Rajasthan

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Baldevpura village in Bundi, Rajasthan on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, along with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.

"The 95th day of #BharatJodoYatra started at 6 PM. After 13 KM walk this morning @RahulGandhi Will leave for Himachal. Congress President there @Kharge Will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government along with Mr. He will come back in the evening for the remaining 9 KM padyatra," AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. It has covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

People were seen joining the march in large numbers holding banners and party flags. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. Earlier on December 8, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed to the party's performance in the hill state, of Himachal Pradesh.

"We have won the Himachal elections. I want to thank the people, our workers and leaders as due to their efforts this result has come. I want to thank Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us with this. Sonia Gandhi's blessings are also with us," Kharge had told the reporters. (ANI)

