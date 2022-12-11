Left Menu

Mumbai: 1992 riot accused on the run for 18 years arrested

Tabraiz Azim Khan was arrested near the bus depot in Dindoshi.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a 1992 riot-accused, who had been on the run for the last 18 years. The accused was identified as Tabraiz Azim Khan, aged 47.

He was arrested by Dindoshi Police near the bus depot in Dindoshi. An accused in the 1992 riots, Tabraiz was declared absconding by the court.

The police had been on the lookout for him eversince. (ANI)

