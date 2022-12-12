Left Menu

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party proposes technocrat govt

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-12-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 14:40 IST
Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party proposes technocrat govt
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Bulgaria's prime minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski, from the centre-right GERB party, proposed forming a technocrat government to lead the Balkan country out of political stalemate on Monday, as he faced a tough task to build the necessary support in parliament.

GERB won an Oct. 2 snap election, the country's fourth in 18 months, but it has failed so far to secure majority backing for a proposed technocrat government to be led by Gabrovski, in a hung parliament.

