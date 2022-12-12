Three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting incident - Taliban govt official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 12-12-2022 18:38 IST
At least three attackers were killed by security forces on Monday after they opened fire at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals, said a spokesperson for the Taliban-run Afghanistan administration.
