PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:58 IST
Following are Monday's commodities prices.

(All rates in Rs/quintal) Rice Fine 6000-6000: Medium 5000-5200: Jowar 3000-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4500: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 10000-12000: Chili's fine 38000-57000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1600-2100: Onion Big 1500-2200: Medium 1000-1500: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 4000-5500: Horsegram 7500-8000: Wheat 3000-4300 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 9000-12400: Green Gram Dhal 9300-10700: Black gram dal 9300-13500: Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-9000: Gingelly 18000-21000: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12500: Copra 14000-16000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1570-2030 Coconut oil (10kg):1500-2000 Gingelly oil: 1950-3700 Ghee (5kg): 2900-3200.

