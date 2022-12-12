Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:49 IST
Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price fell by Rs 109 to Rs 54,461 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,570 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 934 per kg to Rs 68,503 per kilogram.

''Gold prices traded lower on Monday amid a firmer dollar,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,789.4 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.48 per ounce.

''Gold prices inched lower, dragged down by a firmer dollar, with investors awaiting key US inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

