China clash: Congress lauds valour of Indian troops, says the issue shouldn't be "politicised"

Taking note of the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9, Congress leader Anil Antony lauded the efforts of the Indian troops and said that the border encounter shouldn't be politicised. "Our arm forces should be given maximum support by the political establishments and people. There should not be any chest thumping nor there should be any politics on the issue," Antony told ANI.

He also stressed on the severity of the issue and said, "This is a serious issue. At G20 PM Modi had a discussion with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and then this happened. Earlier the same thing happened in 2019. It's a pattern and it needs to be introspected." Son of former Defence Minister, A K Antony, Anil also highlighted the take on the Indian side.

"Proud of our soldiers despite being outnumbered standing up and foiling PLA attempts to take over the unmanned heights on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh. They need to be given maximum support without politicising the issue," he tweeted. His remarks came on the background of the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge seeking "clarity" on the issue.

"Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National Security and would not like to politicize it. But Modi Government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers," tweeted Kharge. The development came after sources on Monday reported that on December 9 PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops. Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries."

Condemning the act of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) he said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China. I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply," he added. (ANI)

