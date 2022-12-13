Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:19 IST
Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aluminium prices on Tuesday increased by 0.07 per cent to Rs 211.25 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery increased by 15 paise or 0.07 per cent to Rs 211.25 per kg in a business turnover of 5,318 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

