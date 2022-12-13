Left Menu

Rain likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Met

Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, said Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:36 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, said Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Tuesday. The weather report said a low-pressure area was formed over the East Central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from December 14 to December 17," the Met said. However, for the next 48 hours in Chennai city and neighbourhood the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30-31 °C and 25 °C respectively," a statement from the weather department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

