Mumbai: Policeman injured in fire at police station dies

Arvind Khot was injured in the fire that broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Bandra (East), Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The policeman, who sustained injuries in the fire at Kherwadi police station on Monday, succumbed on Tuesday. Arvind Khot was injured in the fire that broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Bandra (East), Mumbai on Monday.

He was admitted to a hospital and was undergoing treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Important official records and documents were gutted in the fire on Monday. ASI Arvind Janadharn Khot was injured while trying to put out the fire. He was rushed to the Sion Hospital.

Mayank Tripathi, RMO, Sion Hospital, had informed that ASI Arvind (56) sustained 95 per cent burns. He was admitted to the burn ward and his condition was said to be critical. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

