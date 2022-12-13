SC Collegium recommends appointment of new Chief Justices for 3 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the appointment of new Chief Justices for the High Courts of Gauhati, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, judge at the Uttarakhand High Court is recommended for the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh of Gauhati High Court is recommended by the Collegium to become Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While Kerala High Court judge, Justice K Vinod Chandran, has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in separate resolution recommended the elevation of the five High Court judges as the top court judges. The Collegium also recommended elevations of three Chief Justices and two Judges of the High Courts to the Supreme Court. (ANI)

