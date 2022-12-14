Left Menu

Price level "only issue left" for EU agreement on gas price cap, Czech minister says

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 00:23 IST
Price level "only issue left" for EU agreement on gas price cap, Czech minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

European Union countries are close to reaching an agreement on a gas price cap, but still need to agree on the level of the price ceiling, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"There will be only one open issue for the discussion on Monday and this is the price level triggering the mechanism," Sikela told a news conference after a meeting with EU ministers.

"I think we are almost there but now we need to get together and show that unity is not an empty word."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022