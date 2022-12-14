MHA spent Rs 2,814 cr in security expenditure on J-K Police in last 3 years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has spent Rs 2,814 crore in the last three years on security-related expenditures on the police of Jammu & Kashmir. Member of Parliament Rajmani Patel asked a question in Rajya Sabha whether it is a fact that a huge amount is spent on Jammu & Kashmir security every year and if so, what is the total amount spent on J-K security during the last three years, year-wise.

Responding to the question, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that there are various agencies/organisations which operate for the security of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The details of expenditure for the purpose are not centrally maintained. However, the details of expenditure incurred by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Security Related Expenditure on the Police of Jammu & Kashmir for three years have been informed.

In the year 2019-20, MHA had spent Rs 1267 crore, in the year 2020-21, Rs 611 crore was spent and in the year 2021-22, total Rs 936.095 have been spent. In the last three years total of Rs 2814.095 crores was spent. On being asked whether inspite of incurring a huge amount on security, the militants continue to kill civilians, especially Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, he replied that the Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. The total number of Kashmiri Pandits killed in the valley during the last three years was nine that includes a person belonging to the Kashmiri Rajput community.

Various measures have been taken by the Government to protect the lives of the civilians in Jammu & Kashmir which include Round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, Strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, Intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations, surveillance on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis amongst all security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Day and night area domination and Security arrangements through appropriate deployment, he informed. (ANI)

