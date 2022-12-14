Left Menu

SC to examine if tariff determined under PPA can be revised

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:26 IST
SC to examine if tariff determined under PPA can be revised
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of Tata Power to an appeal filed against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which held that tariff determined under long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) cannot be revised by a State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notice to Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited on the appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited.

''Issue notice returnable on February 10, 2023. Short written notes of submissions, if any, be filed in the meantime,'' the bench said.

The power distribution company has in its plea filed through advocate Mahfooz A Nazki said the finding of the high court is ex facie (on the face of it) contrary to the specific provisions of the Electricity Act.

''The High Court has erred in not appreciating that a PPA is not a contract simpliciter as envisaged under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 but is a regulated contract under the Electricity Act,'' it said.

The high court in its order dated March 15, 2022 held that under no circumstances can the tariff mentioned in a PPA be amended/revised subsequently by the Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022