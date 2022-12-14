India Cements to hold first edition of cricket tournament for civil engineers

Cement manufacturer The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday announced a special cricket tournament will be held exclusively for civil engineers aimed at encouraging cricket enthusiasts among professionals.

'India Cements Pro League' (ICPL) for civil engineers will be held from December 17 and would be an ideal opportunity for registered civil engineers to showcase their talents.

The ICPL comprises 48 teams across Tamil Nadu with the final match scheduled to be held in Chennai.

India Cements Ltd chief marketing officer Parthasarathy Ramanujam unveiled the ICPL trophy and the special jersey with cricketer T Natarajan alongside him at an event here on Wednesday.

''We are proud of hosting The India Cements Pro League for civil engineers, to start with...this sporting initiative is aimed at strengthening our relationship with the engineering community, who like us play a vital role in nation building,'' India Cements Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan said.

The first phase of the tournament would be held at Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Vellore, Pudukottai and Tirunelveli, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)